GPT-5.2 code red & AWS Nova models drop

Watch the episode

Should we care about the GPT-5.2 rumors? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze the rumored “code red” release of GPT-5.2 as OpenAI responds to Gemini 3. Are the constant model drops benefitting consumers? Next, Stanford released their Foundation Model Transparency Index, revealing a troubling trend that most labs are becoming less transparent. However, IBM Granite achieved a 95/100 score. Then, our experts discuss what model transparency means for enterprise AI adoption. Finally, we debrief AWS re:Invent’s biggest announcements, including Nova frontier models and Nova Forge. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Kate Soule, Ambhi Ganesan and Mihai Criveti for our expert insights.

  • Intro
  • GPT-5.2 emergency release rumors
  • Stanford AI Transparency Index: Granite scores 95/100
  • The future of AI transparency and standardization
  • AWS re:Invent: Nova models and enterprise AI
  • Long-running AI agents: Hype vs. reality

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
