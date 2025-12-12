Should we care about the GPT-5.2 rumors? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze the rumored “code red” release of GPT-5.2 as OpenAI responds to Gemini 3. Are the constant model drops benefitting consumers? Next, Stanford released their Foundation Model Transparency Index, revealing a troubling trend that most labs are becoming less transparent. However, IBM Granite achieved a 95/100 score. Then, our experts discuss what model transparency means for enterprise AI adoption. Finally, we debrief AWS re:Invent’s biggest announcements, including Nova frontier models and Nova Forge. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Kate Soule, Ambhi Ganesan and Mihai Criveti for our expert insights.

Intro

GPT-5.2 emergency release rumors

Stanford AI Transparency Index: Granite scores 95/100

The future of AI transparency and standardization

AWS re:Invent: Nova models and enterprise AI

Long-running AI agents: Hype vs. reality

