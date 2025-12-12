Should we care about the GPT-5.2 rumors? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze the rumored “code red” release of GPT-5.2 as OpenAI responds to Gemini 3. Are the constant model drops benefitting consumers? Next, Stanford released their Foundation Model Transparency Index, revealing a troubling trend that most labs are becoming less transparent. However, IBM Granite achieved a 95/100 score. Then, our experts discuss what model transparency means for enterprise AI adoption. Finally, we debrief AWS re:Invent’s biggest announcements, including Nova frontier models and Nova Forge. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Kate Soule, Ambhi Ganesan and Mihai Criveti for our expert insights.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
