Are browsers the right entry point for AI tools? In episode 71 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Mihai Criveti to talk about the verdict in the Google antitrust case and what it means for agentic AI. Next, as Anthropic raised USD 13 billion in a recent funding round, bringing its valuation to USD 183 billion, we discuss investment in AI startups. Finally, the discourse on GPT-5 and AI model innovation created “AI winter.” What does this mean for the future of AI innovation? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.
Google’s antitrust verdict, Anthropic’s USD 183B leap, and GPT-5’s role in AI winters—what does it all mean for the future of AI? Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts to find out.
Cyber threats aren’t a matter of “if”—they’re a matter of “when.” In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Mike Gowen, Chief Revenue Officer at Celerity, to explore how sales, cybersecurity and AI are converging—and what executives must do to stay ahead.
Would you trust a 100-page prompt to do your taxes? Mixture of Experts #70 covers KPMG's 100-page agentic TaxBot prompt, OpenAI's infrastructure hints and nano-banana AI image model. Plus, an overview of IBM watsonx-powered US Open features: Match Chat, Key Points and Live Likelihood to Win.
Is generative AI just a productivity hack—or your team’s secret to loving work again? Deborah Lovich, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, believes that when AI is used to decrease the grind and increase the joy, employees embrace it instead of resisting.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
Companies aim to merge AI accelerators, quantum computers and high-performance computing to help solve a wide range of the world's most difficult problems
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.