Are browsers the right entry point for AI tools? In episode 71 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Mihai Criveti to talk about the verdict in the Google antitrust case and what it means for agentic AI. Next, as Anthropic raised USD 13 billion in a recent funding round, bringing its valuation to USD 183 billion, we discuss investment in AI startups. Finally, the discourse on GPT-5 and AI model innovation created “AI winter.” What does this mean for the future of AI innovation? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Intro

1:39 – News

2:58 – Google Antitrust

27:08 – Anthropic and AI valuation

41:40 – AI winter

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.