Will modern AI break the music industry? Join episode 12 of Mixture of Experts, and listen to host Tim Hwang along with experts Chris Hay, Marina Danilevsky and Brent Smolinski discuss the week’s biggest AI news. Start the podcast by listening to the experts review the Goldman Sachs’ report on investment in gen AI, “too much spend, too little benefit.” Next, hear the experts break down Claude 2.0 Engineer and the future of coding agents. Finally, dive into the debate around the lawsuits filed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) against two generative music companies. Tune in to hear our experts’ takes on these issues!

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.