Will modern AI break the music industry? Join episode 12 of Mixture of Experts, and listen to host Tim Hwang along with experts Chris Hay, Marina Danilevsky and Brent Smolinski discuss the week’s biggest AI news. Start the podcast by listening to the experts review the Goldman Sachs’ report on investment in gen AI, “too much spend, too little benefit.” Next, hear the experts break down Claude 2.0 Engineer and the future of coding agents. Finally, dive into the debate around the lawsuits filed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) against two generative music companies. Tune in to hear our experts’ takes on these issues!
In episode 10, we are talking all things AI hardware all the time, as the experts provide a detailed analysis of AI hardware. Finally, hear the experts debate whether Apple is creating a pattern for the industry with their on-device and cloud architecture.
It's Wimbledon finals week! In episode 11, the experts break down how AI is providing insights at the tournament and the future of AI in sports. Then, they discuss both the quality of ChatGPT for coding and scaling synthetic data.
Meta strikes back with the launch of Llama 3.1! In episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, we cover Meta's new Llama 3.1, Mistral Large 2 and the growing interest in small models.
