Is enterprise AI in danger? In episode 69 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Nathalie Baracaldo and Sandi Besen to debrief MIT’s report on gen AI pilots. Next, GPT-5 has a hidden system prompt? Then, we revisit the conversation about chain of thought (CoT) reasoning with our researchers. Are large reasoning models not thinking straight? Finally, Anthropic announced that Claude will close down "distressing” conversations and we debate AI welfare. All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

00:01—Intro

01:13—US Open, Meta restructuring Superintelligence lab and Robot Olympics

03:11—Gen AI pilots fail

11:09—GPT-5's hidden prompt revealed

22:47—Reasoning model flaws

22:47—Claude closing chats

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.