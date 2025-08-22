Gen AI pilots fail, GPT-5's hidden prompt revealed, reasoning model flaws and Claude closing chats

Watch the episode

Is enterprise AI in danger? In episode 69 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Nathalie Baracaldo and Sandi Besen to debrief MIT’s report on gen AI pilots. Next, GPT-5 has a hidden system prompt? Then, we revisit the conversation about chain of thought (CoT) reasoning with our researchers. Are large reasoning models not thinking straight? Finally, Anthropic announced that Claude will close down "distressing” conversations and we debate AI welfare. All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:01—Intro
  • 01:13—US Open, Meta restructuring Superintelligence lab and Robot Olympics
  • 03:11—Gen AI pilots fail
  • 11:09—GPT-5's hidden prompt revealed
  • 22:47—Reasoning model flaws
  • 22:47—Claude closing chats

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes Perplexity’s bid for Chrome, Grok Imagine and GPT-5 check-in
Would you sell Chrome for USD 34.5B? This week on Mixture of Experts, we unpack Perplexity’s shocking bid for Google Chrome, xAI’s Grok Imagine and its claim to be the next Vine and whether AI progress is plateauing after GPT-5’s debut.
Gpt-oss, Genie 3, Personal Superintelligence and Claude pricing
OpenAI goes open-weight? Episode 67 of Mixture of Experts breaks down OpenAI’s new open-source models, DeepMind’s Genie 3, Claude Code pricing drama and Zuckerberg’s take on Personal Superintelligence.
ChatGPT study mode, shift from UX to AX and Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Is ChatGPT making us dumber? We explore its new study mode, agentic design trends, AI’s role in history research and the future of AI-driven cyberattacks.
Watch all episodes from Mixture of Experts

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.

You might like

View all podcasts
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI is greatly outpacing security and governance in favor of do-it-now adoption. The findings show that ungoverned AI systems are more likely to be breached and more costly when they are.
AI insights delivered: Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
IBM Granite

Explore IBM® Granite®, our family of open performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube