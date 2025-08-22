Is enterprise AI in danger? In episode 69 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Nathalie Baracaldo and Sandi Besen to debrief MIT’s report on gen AI pilots. Next, GPT-5 has a hidden system prompt? Then, we revisit the conversation about chain of thought (CoT) reasoning with our researchers. Are large reasoning models not thinking straight? Finally, Anthropic announced that Claude will close down "distressing” conversations and we debate AI welfare. All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes below.
Is enterprise AI in danger? This episode covers MIT’s report showing most generative AI pilots are failing, GPT-5’s hidden system prompt, new concerns over chain of thought reasoning, and Anthropic’s move to let Claude shut down “distressing” conversations.
In this powerful episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Dr. Michelle Barry, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CTI LifeHealth to explore how her team is revolutionizing healthcare for underserved communities across the globe.
The impact of AI on energy is double-edged: big challenges but even bigger rewards. Learn more about this topic from one of the leading industry experts, Joseph Majkut.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI is greatly outpacing security and governance in favor of do-it-now adoption. The findings show that ungoverned AI systems are more likely to be breached and more costly when they are.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.