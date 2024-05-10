How is the role of a software engineer changing? This week on Mixture of Experts, we are live from IBM’s One Madison office for New York Tech Week, guest host Aili McConnon is joined by Neil Sundaresan, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Thiru Venkatachalam.

First, we dissect how software engineering is changing in the era of AI. Next, tokenmaxxing is back in the headlines as companies blow through annual AI budgets in months. Then, NVIDIA’ new RTX Spark superchip brings 120-billion-parameter models to personal PCs. Finally, we are joined by Justina Nixon- Santil , IBM’s Chief Impact Officer, to discuss universities’ unprecedented challenges with AI as students graduate into unrecognizable workplaces and making AI literacy courses mandatory for all students.

All that and more on today’s special edition of Mixture of Experts!

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