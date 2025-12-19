Disney's AI bet: USD 1B OpenAI content deal explained

Why did Disney pay OpenAI a billion dollars to use their characters? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang and experts Marina Danilevsky, Martin Keen and Kush Varshney analyze Disney’s three-year OpenAI licensing deal, and what it means for IP owners, content creators and the future of fan-generated AI content. Next, Time Magazine names “Architects of AI” as 2025 Person of the Year—it’s not the first time the person of the year was not a person, but what’s different about this? Then, NVIDIA drops Nemotron 3 open-source models; we explore what makes this model release different. Finally, Anthropic’s Soul Document leaked. We unpack model alignment, philosophy in AI and the future of prompting vs. fine-tuning.

  • 00:37 – Introduction
  • 02:14 – Disney and OpenAI billion-dollar deal
  • 10:35 – Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: Architects of AI
  • 15:39 – NVIDIA Nemotron 3 open-source models
  • 24:10 – Claude’s Soul Document and model alignment

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes GPT-5.2 code red & AWS Nova models drop
OpenAI's GPT-5.2 code red, Stanford's AI transparency index scores IBM Granite 95/100 and AWS Nova models. Tune into this week's Mixture of Experts.
AI model analysis: Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 and Claude Opus 4.5
Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 and Claude Opus 4.5 drop this week. Plus, do scaling laws still apply? Also, Amazon blocks ChatGPT shopping agents. Listen for more!
Google’s Gemini 3: AI agents, reasoning and search mode
Is 2025 really the year of AI agents? We explore agentic commerce ahead of Black Friday and why consumer-facing agents aren't ready. Plus, our experts debate which platforms will dominate the agentic future.

