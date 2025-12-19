Why did Disney pay OpenAI a billion dollars to use their characters? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang and experts Marina Danilevsky, Martin Keen and Kush Varshney analyze Disney’s three-year OpenAI licensing deal, and what it means for IP owners, content creators and the future of fan-generated AI content. Next, Time Magazine names “Architects of AI” as 2025 Person of the Year—it’s not the first time the person of the year was not a person, but what’s different about this? Then, NVIDIA drops Nemotron 3 open-source models; we explore what makes this model release different. Finally, Anthropic’s Soul Document leaked. We unpack model alignment, philosophy in AI and the future of prompting vs. fine-tuning.

00:37 – Introduction

02:14 – Disney and OpenAI billion-dollar deal

10:35 – Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: Architects of AI

15:39 – NVIDIA Nemotron 3 open-source models

24:10 – Claude’s Soul Document and model alignment

