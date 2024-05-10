Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 4.7, what’s new with this release? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Abraham Daniels and Lauren McHugh-Ollende. First, a special segment with Chris Hay and Aili McConnon analyze Anthropic’s surprise release of Claude Opus 4.7 and what it means for the AI model race. Next, Apple is back with a bold three-pronged wearables strategy—AI-powered glasses, enhanced AirPods, and a camera pendant. Will Apple get AI wearables right? Then, a fascinating Gallup poll reveals AI adoption is surging in the workplace—half of American workers now use AI regularly. Later, Google DeepMind released critical research on harmful manipulation. Can AI exploit our vulnerabilities to trick us into bad decisions? Finally, in one of the wildest pivots we’ve seen, Allbirds is becoming an AI compute infrastructure company. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

1:02 – Claude Opus 4.7 release and analysis

11:27 – Apple’s AI glasses and wearables strategy

22:42 – Gallup poll: AI adoption in the workplace

32:51 – DeepMind’s harmful manipulation research

46:27 – Allbirds pivots to AI infrastructure

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.