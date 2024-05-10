Is Claude Fable 5 worth the hype? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Christopher Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Volkmar Uhlig to debrief about Anthropic’s new releases.

Our experts analyze the tier routing system inn Claude’s Fable 5, a Mythos-class model. Next, at WWDC 2026, Apple announced it’s abandoning on-device AI promise to partner with NVIDIA for cloud compute. What does this mean for the consumer? Finally, can AI models actually detect sarcasm? We debate the multimodal inputs necessary or if context alone can determine whether a query is sarcastic.

All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

00:56 – Anthropic Fable V release and routing controversy

17:55 – Apple WWDC: NVIDIA partnership and cloud AI shift

27:09 – Can AI models detect sarcasm?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.