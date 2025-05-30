Claude 4’s system prompt leaked? In episode 57 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Aaron Baughman to debrief a hectic week in AI. First, Anthropic’s system prompt for Claude 4 was leaked; what stuck out to our experts? Then, Rick Rubin and Anthropic are vibe coding? We debrief “The Way of Code.” Next, OpenAI paid USD 6.5 billion for Jony Ive’s company, LoveFrom. Finally, Microsoft theorizes the development of “agent factories”. Is there a “winner takes all” in the AI agent's space? Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!
Tim Hwang is joined by Abraham Daniels, Gabe Goodhart and Marina Danilevsky to debrief the announcements from Google I/O 2025.
Is Europe in the AI race? We explore Mistral’s Medium 3, AI chip sales to Saudi Arabia and the next era of AI benchmarks in this week’s Mixture of Experts.
IBM Think 2025, OpenAI acquires Windsurf, and does AI reasoning mean more hallucination? Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts to find out.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
AI assistants are built by a foundation model (for example, IBM® Granite™, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks. Continue reading.
