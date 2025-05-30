Claude 4’s system prompt leaked? In episode 57 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Aaron Baughman to debrief a hectic week in AI. First, Anthropic’s system prompt for Claude 4 was leaked; what stuck out to our experts? Then, Rick Rubin and Anthropic are vibe coding? We debrief “The Way of Code.” Next, OpenAI paid USD 6.5 billion for Jony Ive’s company, LoveFrom. Finally, Microsoft theorizes the development of “agent factories”. Is there a “winner takes all” in the AI agent's space? Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!

00:01 – Intro

00:51 – Claude 4 system prompt

13:23 – The Way of Code

23:03 – Jony Ive and OpenAI

32:30 – Microsoft’s “agent factory”

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.