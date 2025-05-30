Did Apple’s WWDC 2025 live up to expectations? In episode 59 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Magrahoui and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts analyze all things Apple—from Apple Research’s recent paperThe Illusion of Thinking to Apple Intelligence. Next, OpenAI released o3-pro: we continue the analysis on AI reasoning. Then, Meta purchased Scale AI for a whopping USD 15 billion. Why? Finally, an exciting new announcement on fault-tolerant quantum computing: IBM Quantum Starling will arrive by 2029. What does this mean and why should we care? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
AI assistants are built by a foundation model (for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks.
The field of quantum computing includes a range of disciplines, including quantum hardware and quantum algorithms. While still in development, quantum technology will soon be able to solve complex problems that classical supercomputers can’t solve (or can’t solve fast enough).
With two new research papers and an updated quantum roadmap, IBM® lays out a clear, rigorous, comprehensive framework for realizing a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.
IBM offers the world's most powerful quantum computers via the cloud and powered by Qiskit, the quantum software stack built for performance.
