Apple’s WWDC, Meta & Scale AI, o3-pro and fault-tolerant quantum computing

Did Apple’s WWDC 2025 live up to expectations? In episode 59 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Magrahoui and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts analyze all things Apple—from Apple Research’s recent paperThe Illusion of Thinking to Apple Intelligence. Next, OpenAI released o3-pro: we continue the analysis on AI reasoning. Then, Meta purchased Scale AI for a whopping USD 15 billion. Why? Finally, an exciting new announcement on fault-tolerant quantum computing: IBM Quantum Starling will arrive by 2029. What does this mean and why should we care? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:58 – Apple's WWDC 
  • 16:47 – OpenAI o3-pro
  • 30:43 – Meta & Scale AI's "superintelligence" lab
  • 37:56 – Fault-tolerant quantum computing

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
