Will Apple finally get AI right? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze Apple’s latest move to appoint a new CEO—John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is next in line. Next, how does AI really understand customer intent? Our experts break down search optimization and the practical implications for businesses implementing AI-powered search. Then, we cover Anthropic’s custom chip partnership with AWS—we discuss the cost-effectiveness, optimizations, and strategic advantages of tight hardware-software coupling in AI infrastructure. Finally, we discuss the Claude Mythos leak! Join host Tim Hwang and our AI experts: Kush Varshney, Bri Kopecki and Sandhya Iyer on this Mixture of Experts to find out.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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This week, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Claire Nuñez, Dave McGinnis and Kimmie Farrington discuss the wisdom and folly of letting an AI agent pen test your system.
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Claude Opus 4.7, Apple's AI glasses strategy, workplace AI adoption stats and DeepMind's manipulation research. Tune in to this week's Mixture of Experts.
Is your infrastructure safe from next-gen AI? Anthropic's Glasswing and Mythos model, OpenAI and Anthropic financials, GPT-1900 tests, Masters Vault demo.
SpaceX files for IPO with AI infrastructure vision, Bluesky's AI bot gets blocked and cognitive offloading vs. surrender. Tune in to Mixture of Experts.
AI agents transform real estate, scientific research and enterprise finance. Episode 100 explores ChatGPT home sales, Claude Code adoption and Adobe's AI lab.
NVIDIA GTC showcases NemoClaw, Anthropic launches new institute, Shopify debuts shopping agents & OpenAI pivots to enterprise and code.
OpenAI launches Codex Security, AI agents mine crypto autonomously, and eval awareness threatens benchmarks. Tune into this week’s Mixture of Experts.
Perplexity Computer launches agent orchestration, Claude imports memory, NullClaw minimizes AI agents & Tilly Norwood becomes the first AI actor.
AI as builder vs tool, mainframe modernization with COBOL, global AI adoption barriers, and securing AI agents through agent ops.
Google's USD 200B AI infrastructure deal in India, Claude builds a C compiler in 2 weeks, AI agent security vulnerabilities and the enterprise ROI problem.
Microsoft's Copilot usage report reveals surprising AI adoption trends, plus Ralph Wiggum prompting, India AI Summit and AI's Super Bowl advertising blitz.
Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.
OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!
Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
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In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.