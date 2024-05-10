Will Apple finally get AI right? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze Apple’s latest move to appoint a new CEO—John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is next in line. Next, how does AI really understand customer intent? Our experts break down search optimization and the practical implications for businesses implementing AI-powered search. Then, we cover Anthropic’s custom chip partnership with AWS—we discuss the cost-effectiveness, optimizations, and strategic advantages of tight hardware-software coupling in AI infrastructure. Finally, we discuss the Claude Mythos leak! Join host Tim Hwang and our AI experts: Kush Varshney, Bri Kopecki and Sandhya Iyer on this Mixture of Experts to find out.

00:00 – Introduction

1:00 – Apple’s new CEO

9:45 – Customer intent in AI search

20:25 – Anthropic’s chip partnership

36:04 – Claude Mythos leak

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.