What would you do with USD 2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Vyoma Gajjar to discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors. Next, Microsoft CEO Nadella created a new CoreAI group to build and run apps for customers. Then, NotebookLM upgraded someof its features, including podcast intervention. Finally, AI agents are making their way into the financial services industry. Can an agent invest all of your money? Tune-in to this week’s episode to find out.

Key takeaways:

00:01 - What would you do with USD 2 billion?

00:51 - Anthropic valuation

12:14 - Microsoft CoreAI

25:01 - NotebookLM upgrades

35:17 - AI agents in finance

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

