Anthropic Economic Index, Virtual Agent Economies, AlterEgo and How People Use ChatGPT

Watch the episode

What are the most common uses of ChatGPT? In episode 73 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Lauren McHugh, Martin Keen and Aaron Baughman to talk about a new report, How People Use ChatGPT. Next, Anthropic released an updated version of their economic index. Then, another paper, this one coming out of DeepMind on agent economies. How likely is this? Finally, how practical are AI wearables and what does a future with them look like? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 1:10 – News: Alphabet Inc. USD 3 Trillion Market Cap, AI could boost trade value and the animal internet
  • 2:04 – How People Use ChatGPT
  • 15:47 – Anthropic Economic Index
  • 25:50 – Virtual Agent Economies
  • 35:36 – AlterEgo

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

 
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
OpenAI’s paper on why language models hallucinate, Dario Amodei’s coding predictions, the impact of AI on jobs and LLMs running on business-card sized hardware. Tune into today’s Mixture of Experts!
Google Antitrust, Anthropic's USD 183B leap and are we in the AI winter?
Google’s antitrust verdict, Anthropic’s USD 183B leap and GPT-5’s role in AI winters—what does it all mean for the future of AI? Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts to find out.
Monster prompt, OpenAI’s business play, nano-banana and US Open experimentations
Would you trust a 100-page prompt to do your taxes? Mixture of Experts #70 covers KPMG's 100-page agentic TaxBot prompt, OpenAI's infrastructure hints and nano-banana AI image model. Plus, an overview of IBM watsonx-powered US Open features: Match Chat, Key Points and Live Likelihood to Win.
Watch all episodes from Mixture of Experts
Inside OpenAI's paper on hallucinations

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube