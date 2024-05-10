Is the AI cybersecurity nightmare closer than we realize? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Aaron Baughman, and special guests Dustin Haywood (Evil Mog) and Briana Frank. We tackle three critical developments reshaping enterprise AI. First, IBM Research debuts MELLEA, a skills compiler that transforms natural language AI agent skills into secure, verifiable Python programs—addressing the chaos of the OpenClaw skills marketplace. Then, we unpack the OpenAI Deployment Company, the AI giant’s USD 10 billion new consulting venture and whether this validates consulting as the most AI-proof profession. Finally, Google discloses zero-day vulnerabilities that AI discovered and exploited , raising urgent questions about the offense-defense balance in cybersecurity. Plus, Brianna Frank joins us live from Red Hat Summit to discuss why enterprise AI transformation is a culture challenge first, technology quest second. All that and more this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

01:08 – Mellia skills compiler and AI agent security

11:26 – OpenAI Deployment Company consulting strategy

21:11 – Google AI-powered zero days and cybersecurity

31:25 – Red Hat Summit: Enterprise AI transformation with Brianna Frank

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.