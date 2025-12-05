Is open source winning the AI race? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze three major model releases that dropped in the final weeks of 2025: Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 and Claude Opus 4.5. Our experts discuss what makes each model unique—from Mistral’s multimodal capabilities to DeepSeek’s reasoning-first approach and Claude’s developer focus. Are there too many good models?

Next, a provocative blog post from Theory Ventures argues Gemini 3 proves scaling laws are throwing more compute at the problem. We debate if scaling laws are a universal truth.

Finally, Amazon just blocked ChatGPT’s shopping research agent from accessing product data. We discuss the business incentives threatening the agent dream. Join host Tim Hwang and panelists Aaron Baughman, Abraham Daniels and Gabe Goodhart on this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!

00:00 – Intro

2:05 – Model launches: Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 and Claude Opus 4.5

15:32 – AI scaling laws & Gemini 3

26:23 – Amazon blocking ChatGPT shopping research agent

