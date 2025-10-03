This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2

What’s new in AI models? In episode 75 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney to debrief a frenzy of model drops this week. IBM debuts Granite 4.0 hyper-efficient hybrid models, Claude Sonnet 4.5 delivers longer run times and sharper reasoning and Sora 2 takes vibe coding to the next level with vibe video production. Then, we dig into OpenAI’s new feature, Buy in ChatGPT. Finally, it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and we are joined by special guest, Matt Kosinski, host of the Security Intelligence podcast—can you trust your AI? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 1:17 – Meta Ads assistant, DoorDash Dot, Microsoft vibe working and Tilly AI Actor
  • 2:23 – Granite 4.0
  • 10:21 – Claude 4.5
  • 17:57 – Sora 2
  • 29:15 – Buy in ChatGPT
  • 37: 00 – Introducing Security Intelligence

#AImodels #opensourceAI #AIagents #Claude4.5 #ChatGPT

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
