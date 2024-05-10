AI isn’t just a tool anymore—it’s forcing us to rethink ownership, trust and creativity. This week on Mixture of Experts, the team explores a wave of stories highlighting both the promise and the perils of AI adoption. We start with a surprising shift in public sentiment, as younger generations question AI’s impact on their futures—raising questions about control, opportunity and where humans fit in. Next, we dig into new Microsoft research showing that even top-tier models can corrupt data in complex workflows, and what that reveals about how (and when) to trust AI systems. Then, we explore Anthropic’s fix for Claude’s strange “blackmail” behavior, and why better data—not just better models—may be the key to safer AI. Finally, we debate whether AI may have quietly crossed a cultural milestone by helping win a literary prize—or whether humans are simply starting to sound more like machines. Join host Tim Hwang and AI experts Marina Danilevsky, Gabe Goodhart and Chris Hay to break it all down.

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

1:05 – AI at graduation

14:46 – LLMs corrupt documents

30:46 – Why Claude blackmails

43:09– ChatGPT-generated story wins literary prize

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.