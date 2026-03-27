Unlock new value with trusted, autonomous AI, talk with your rep for attendance options Think 2026 – May 4-7 in Boston
From GPT-2 chatbot to GPT-5.3! In this milestone 100th episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ritika Gunnar, Volkmar Uhlig and Kaoutar El Maghraoui, to explore how AI has evolved since episode 1. First, a homeowner uses ChatGPT to sell his house over realtor estimates—sparking debate about AI democratizing expertise versus replacing professionals. Next, we analyze a study revealing only 2.1% of scientists actively use Claude Code; what role does AI play in research? Finally, Adobe’s CFO Dan Dern transformed his finance team into an AI lab, using autonomous agents for forecasting, contract analysis and workflow automation. Our experts identify the three hottest areas for enterprise AI adoption.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Unlock new value with trusted, autonomous AI, talk with your rep for attendance options Think 2026 – May 4-7 in Boston
How do you turn scattered, fast‑moving data into a single source of truth that fuels real‑time decisions and AI? This week on Techsplainers, we break down the essentials of data integration to reveal how unified data unlocks speed, accuracy, and smarter business outcomes.
What does it take to trick an AI agent? Not a whole lot, it turns out. This week, panelists Nick Bradley, Claire Nuñez and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to discuss a couple of new methods for hijacking AI agents and breaking their guardrails, talk recent evolutions in DDoS attack trends, the legacy of zero trust and some glaring security flaws in an extremely popular AI training app.
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NVIDIA GTC showcases NemoClaw, Anthropic launches new institute, Shopify debuts shopping agents & OpenAI pivots to enterprise and code.
OpenAI launches Codex Security, AI agents mine crypto autonomously, and eval awareness threatens benchmarks. Tune into this week’s Mixture of Experts.
Perplexity Computer launches agent orchestration, Claude imports memory, NullClaw minimizes AI agents & Tilly Norwood becomes the first AI actor.
AI as builder vs tool, mainframe modernization with COBOL, global AI adoption barriers, and securing AI agents through agent ops.
Google's USD 200B AI infrastructure deal in India, Claude builds a C compiler in 2 weeks, AI agent security vulnerabilities and the enterprise ROI problem.
Microsoft's Copilot usage report reveals surprising AI adoption trends, plus Ralph Wiggum prompting, India AI Summit and AI's Super Bowl advertising blitz.
Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.
OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!
Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
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In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.