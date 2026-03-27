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From GPT-2 chatbot to GPT-5.3! In this milestone 100th episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ritika Gunnar, Volkmar Uhlig and Kaoutar El Maghraoui, to explore how AI has evolved since episode 1. First, a homeowner uses ChatGPT to sell his house over realtor estimates—sparking debate about AI democratizing expertise versus replacing professionals. Next, we analyze a study revealing only 2.1% of scientists actively use Claude Code; what role does AI play in research? Finally, Adobe’s CFO Dan Dern transformed his finance team into an AI lab, using autonomous agents for forecasting, contract analysis and workflow automation. Our experts identify the three hottest areas for enterprise AI adoption.

00:00 – Introduction

1:14 – ChatGPT sells house for USD 100K over asking

15:01 – Claude Code adoption study: Only 2.1% of scientists

25:26 – Adobe CFO builds finance team AI lab

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.