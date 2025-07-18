AI Action Plan question? Host Tim Hwang starts episode 65 of Mixture of Experts alongside Kate Soule, Gabe Goodhart and first-time guest Mihai Criveti. First, Google DeepMind shared that Gemini Deep Think won Gold at IMO. Next, who is using ChatGPT agents? We get our experts’ thoughts. Then, Mihai takes us through Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and what this design means for next-gen AI systems.

Finally, the special guest, Ryan Hagemann, joins us to analyze the White House’s new AI Action Plan, released this week. What does this mean for AI policy? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.

00:01—Intro

01:16—DeepMind at IMO

16:27—ChatGPT agents

25:43—MCP Gateway

35:43—AI Action Plan

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.