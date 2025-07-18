AI Action Plan, ChatGPT agents and DeepMind at IMO

AI Action Plan question? Host Tim Hwang starts episode 65 of Mixture of Experts alongside Kate Soule, Gabe Goodhart and first-time guest Mihai Criveti. First, Google DeepMind shared that Gemini Deep Think won Gold at IMO. Next, who is using ChatGPT agents? We get our experts’ thoughts. Then, Mihai takes us through Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and what this design means for next-gen AI systems.

Finally, the special guest, Ryan Hagemann, joins us to analyze the White House’s new AI Action Plan, released this week. What does this mean for AI policy? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.

  • 00:01—Intro
  • 01:16—DeepMind at IMO
  • 16:27—ChatGPT agents
  • 25:43—MCP Gateway
  • 35:43—AI Action Plan

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents versus AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and registry

IBM/mcp-context-forge provides a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and registry that centrally manages tools, resources and prompts accessible by MCP-compatible LLM applications.
IBM Granite

Explore IBM® Granite®, our family of open performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
