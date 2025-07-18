AI Action Plan question? Host Tim Hwang starts episode 65 of Mixture of Experts alongside Kate Soule, Gabe Goodhart and first-time guest Mihai Criveti. First, Google DeepMind shared that Gemini Deep Think won Gold at IMO. Next, who is using ChatGPT agents? We get our experts’ thoughts. Then, Mihai takes us through Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and what this design means for next-gen AI systems.
Finally, the special guest, Ryan Hagemann, joins us to analyze the White House’s new AI Action Plan, released this week. What does this mean for AI policy? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes below.
Is Kimi K2 really better than Claude? We break down Moonshot AI’s MoE model, revisit DeepSeek-R1, unpack Google’s $25B AI spend and explore Claude’s enterprise risks.
Frank Sweeney, CIO of Arizona DCS, shares how AI is empowering caregivers—not replacing them—in this episode on ethical, human-centered innovation in child welfare.
As AI grows, so does IT complexity. Vikram Murali, VP of Product Development for IBM Automation, explains how observability helps keep businesses running smoothly amid this rising challenge.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
IBM/mcp-context-forge provides a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway and registry that centrally manages tools, resources and prompts accessible by MCP-compatible LLM applications.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be ‘transformers’—from personal transformations to the transformative influences surrounding them.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amid the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.