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Agent control planes & OpenAI model solves Erdős

About the episode

Are AI agents creative geniuses or controlled chaos waiting to happen? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Mihai Criveti, Olivia Buzek and Akash Srivastava.

  • First, with companies running hundreds of ungoverned agents, we discuss why observability, policy enforcement, and kill switches are non-negotiable. We discuss the enterprise agent explosion and the need for an agentic control plane. 
  • Then, we dissect OpenAI’s solution to the 78-year-old planar unit distance problem—a mathematical puzzle that stumped experts since 1946. Is this genuine creativity or advanced pattern matching? 
  • Finally, METR’s research reveals agents routinely go rogue, violate constraints, and could launch unauthorized deployments. Are we witnessing deceptive AI or just really bad prompting? Our experts debate whether agents need guardrails or if we’re the problem. 

Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!

Chapters:

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:03 – Agentic Control Plane
  • 17:48 – OpenAI solves the planar unit distance problem
  • 33:34 – METR study on frontier AI risks and rogue agents

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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Host and speakers of the episode:

Mihai Criveti illustration
Mihai Criveti
Chief Architect, watsonx Orchestrate
Olivia Buzek
Olivia Buzek
Staff AI Engineer
Pictogram of a person
Akash Srivastava
Director & Tech Lead for AgentOps, IBM Core AI and PI at the MIT-IBM Lab
Tim Hwang
Host
Topics we discussed during the episode Types of artificial intelligence
The types of AI can be largely understood by examining two encompassing categories: AI capabilities and AI functionalities.
What is trustworthy AI?
Trustworthy artificial intelligence or TAI, can mitigate the potential risks that are associated with the deployment of AI models.
What is the agent development lifecycle (ADLC)?
The agent development lifecycle (ADLC) is a structured, scalable end-to-end methodology for building and managing enterprise AI agents.

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