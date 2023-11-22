Introducing Impact-Up: How tech for good affects businesses, big and small

In an era defined by technologies like generative AI, concerns have arisen about technology’s potential dominance, and the issues it can create. Nevertheless, there exists a multitude of individuals harnessing technology for the betterment of society.

The Impact-Up podcast aims to illuminate the journeys of startups, visionary business leaders and tech practitioners who are harnessing technology to foster positive change. We will focus on the popular startup space but offer our own unique slant by drawing unexpected linkages between the worlds of startups and enterprise. For instance, did you know that the business impact of sustainability can affect businesses, big and small? The same goes for climate risk mitigation and the role of technology on healthcare and education.

In the pilot episode, host Daryl Pereira sits down with the founders of BAE Boats.

Tune into the podcast on a platform of your choice:

Apple (link resides outside ibm.com)

Casted (link resides outside ibm.com)

Spotify (link resides outside ibm.com)

Make sure to follow the show on your desired listening platform so you do not miss the monthly episodes.