Why AI adoption starts with employee happiness

26 August 2025
Is generative AI just a productivity hack—or your team’s secret to loving work again? Deborah Lovich, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, believes that when AI is used to decrease the grind and increase the joy, employees embrace it instead of resisting.
Hence, Deborah encourages businesses to develop AI tools with employees, equip managers to lead AI adoption and customize AI learning opportunities. The result? Motivated teams, lower churn and bigger profits.
Catch the full discussion to learn how you can transform work by putting your people at the center of all AI initiatives.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Is enterprise AI in danger? This episode covers MIT’s report showing most generative AI pilots are failing, GPT-5’s hidden system prompt, new concerns over chain of thought reasoning, and Anthropic’s move to let Claude shut down “distressing” conversations.
In this powerful episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Dr. Michelle Barry, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CTI LifeHealth to explore how her team is revolutionizing healthcare for underserved communities across the globe.
The impact of AI on energy is double-edged: big challenges but even bigger rewards. Learn more about this topic from one of the leading industry experts, Joseph Majkut.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
