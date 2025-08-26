Why AI adoption starts with employee happiness

Is generative AI just a productivity hack—or your team’s secret to loving work again? Deborah Lovich, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, believes that when AI is used to decrease the grind and increase the joy, employees embrace it instead of resisting.



Hence, Deborah encourages businesses to develop AI tools with employees, equip managers to lead AI adoption and customize AI learning opportunities. The result? Motivated teams, lower churn and bigger profits.



Catch the full discussion to learn how you can transform work by putting your people at the center of all AI initiatives.

