Tractor Supply Company shows the power of AI in retail

AI in retail is no longer a buzzword. It’s a reality, and Tractor Supply Company has been one of the pioneers in driving it forward. In this conversation, Glenn Allison, VP of AI platforms at Tractor Supply Company, explains how AI communicators, mobile apps and computer vision are making life easier for teams and creating a truly AI-enabled customer experience. Watch the episode to witness generative AI in action. Discover how it’s reshaping workflows, powering decisions and fueling innovation across retail.