Tractor Supply Company shows the power of AI in retail

AI in retail is no longer a buzzword. It’s a reality, and Tractor Supply Company has been one of the pioneers in driving it forward.   In this conversation, Glenn Allison, VP of AI platforms at Tractor Supply Company, explains how AI communicators, mobile apps and computer vision are making life easier for teams and creating a truly AI-enabled customer experience.   Watch the episode to witness generative AI in action. Discover how it’s reshaping workflows, powering decisions and fueling innovation across retail.
Subscribe now on your favorite platform Youtube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more AI in Action episodes

View all episodes
Why AI adoption starts with employee happiness AI energy consumption: What it means for businesses and the power sector Decision intelligence: Thoughtful, data-driven choices
The latest AI News + Insights

Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
AI in Action 2024. Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.