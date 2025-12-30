Making enterprise content actionable with AI

In this AI in Action episode, David Levy talks with Yashodha Bhavnani, Head of AI at Box, about how enterprises can turn massive volumes of unstructured data into high-value intelligence.
Yashodha explains how Box is embedding AI into its content platform for easier data management without compromising security or governance. She shares real-world examples of enterprise content management and explains how agentic AI powers smarter workflows.
The conversation also covers the role of IBM watsonx® in Box AI and what it takes to bring AI from experimentation into production.
