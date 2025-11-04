How UFC uses AI to turn data into real-time insights

In this AI in Action episode, David Levy talks with Alon Cohen about how the UFC has turned its deep history of data into clear, meaningful insights. Alon shares how the team has moved from basic number tracking to smart systems powered by machine learning, computer vision and NLP. Thanks to better data management and processing, the team can measure speed, power and even fighter intent with far more accuracy.

He explains why combat sports are challenging in terms of AI and data analysis, and how IBM watsonx® helps deliver real-time insights to fans and commentators. The episode also covers why building good AI takes patience, steady improvement and the careful judgment of people who truly understand the sport.