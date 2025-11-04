How UFC uses AI to turn data into real-time insights

In this AI in Action episode, David Levy talks with Alon Cohen about how the UFC has turned its deep history of data into clear, meaningful insights. Alon shares how the team has moved from basic number tracking to smart systems powered by machine learning, computer vision and NLP. Thanks to better data management and processing, the team can measure speed, power and even fighter intent with far more accuracy.

He explains why combat sports are challenging in terms of AI and data analysis, and how IBM watsonx® helps deliver real-time insights to fans and commentators. The episode also covers why building good AI takes patience, steady improvement and the careful judgment of people who truly understand the sport.
Subscribe now on your favorite platform Youtube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more AI in Action episodes

View all episodes

 Stay on top of AI news View all episodes
Bringing smarter, accessible wealth management through agentic AI The power of AI starts with better data When AI governance meets cybersecurity

Expand your knowledge

3D render of balls rolling on track
The latest AI News + Insights

Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
AI in Action report logo
AI in Action 2024. Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Madhu headshot
AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Subscribe to our playlist

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode—subscribe on YouTube