20 May 2025
AI will transform investment management over the next 5–10 years. How ready are you for this change?
Find the answer in the new AI in Action podcast episode, where we discuss AI in finance with Ron Insana, CEO of iFi AI and longtime CNBC contributor.
With more than 4 decades of experience, Ron has seen major shifts in the financial services industry. And now with generative AI (gen AI), he’s witnessing finance undergo another massive transformation.
Tune in to explore how gen AI is revolutionizing financial services, enhancing productivity and reshaping the investment management landscape. Learn how you can harness AI to future-proof your finance organization.
