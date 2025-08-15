AI energy consumption: What it means for businesses and the power sector

AI is using more energy than ever, but it’s also making us more productive and efficient. So how can we dial down energy consumption without losing the momentum?

Let’s find out from Joseph Majkut, Director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In this episode of AI in Action, Joseph talks about the critical intersection of AI and energy, explaining the impact of AI on power grids and discussing the potential solutions for efficient power generation.

Watch the full episode to discover how AI poses both challenges and opportunities for energy consumption, focusing on generative AI data centers, energy efficiency, and the role of nuclear power.