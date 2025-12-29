2025: The year open, agentic AI took center stage

From agentic capabilities in experimental AI models to real-world deployment, 2025 was the year open, agentic AI captured attention. For IBM, this evolution is embodied in BeeAI and Agent Stack, two open-source initiatives that have reshaped how enterprises build and deploy intelligent agents.

BeeAI began as an internal project in early 2024, when IBM Research anticipated a pivotal shift toward agentic systems. “We started working on that as 2024 ramped up and it feels all very quaint now,” said Kate Blair, Director of Incubation and Technology Experiences at IBM Research, in an interview with IBM Think. “But we were focused on how end users might consume agents.”

Initially, the team explored conversational systems and launched an open beta called BeeAI for Business. But the momentum wasn’t right. The team pivoted, open-sourced BeeAI and focused on developers.

“We were starting to get feedback from developers,” said Blair. “Maybe instead of looking at the end user interface for consuming agents, we should look at the interface for developers building agents. And that’s where the framework came out of.”

Today, the BeeAI Framework is an open-source toolkit for building agents, emphasizing developer experience and interoperability. It supports multi-agent orchestration, rule-based reasoning and integrations with leading AI models. Under Linux Foundation governance, BeeAI has gained traction; it now has more than 3,000 GitHub stars.