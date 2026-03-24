Beyond language: Why world models could be the next frontier for enterprise AI

IBM researchers have spent years building AI systems that simulate physical reality rather than just describing it. Now, some of the biggest names in the field are converging around that same idea, with billions of dollars riding on its potential.

When Turing Award winner Yann LeCun left Meta late last year to launch AMI Labs, a Paris-based startup devoted to building what he calls “world models,” he put a name and a funding round behind a critique that has been simmering in AI research circles for years. His core argument: language models predict text, not physical reality, and that gap limits what they can do for industries that run on physics, not prose.

“LeCun’s idea of world models is that systems should learn the latent structure and dynamics of reality, not just patterns in text,” Anuradha Bhamidipaty, an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor working on a new initiative to build world models for physical assets, told IBM Think in an interview. “This view aligns with IBM’s long-standing focus on physics-aware, simulation-driven and scientifically grounded AI.”

The investment flowing into the field has been substantial. AMI Labs raised USD 1.03 billion at a USD 3.5 billion pre-money valuation. Backers include Bezos Expeditions, NVIDIA, Toyota Ventures and Samsung. World Labs, founded by AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, separately raised USD 1 billion from investors including AMD, Autodesk, NVIDIA and Fidelity. Google DeepMind has also committed significant resources to world-model research, including its SIMA, Genie and Veo programs.

At the center of LeCun’s approach is a specific technical framework. JEPA, or Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, is a learning method he proposed in 2022 that trains AI systems to develop abstract representations of their environment rather than generating outputs word by word. He has been explicit about why. “The world is unpredictable,” he told MIT Technology Review. “If you try to build a generative model that predicts every detail of the future, it will fail.”

AMI’s stated target customers include organizations that operate complex physical systems, such as manufacturers, aerospace companies, biomedical firms and pharmaceutical groups. LeCun has acknowledged that the timeline is long, describing AMI as a project that starts with fundamental research and could take years to reach commercial applications.