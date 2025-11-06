Will the biggest user of stablecoins be agentic AI?

Friction is what drives up the cost of transactions. It’s one of the reasons why, for example, it can cost an additional USD 25-50 to wire funds from a US bank to a bank in the eurozone, once the sending and receiving bank have each collected their wire transfer fees. Friction is what makes micropayments—a longstanding theme of “future of money” discussions—untenable under the traditional monetary system.

By contrast, explained Lambert, a scenario where AI agents are transacting in stablecoins makes micropayments much easier. “Let’s say you just need a little set of data, like weather data,” he said. “You can just call an API and that API can be paid one cent instantly. The fiat system is just not geared for that,” as the cost of the transaction would greatly exceed one cent.

Lambert illustrated what it would look like if these agentic transactions were to become a part of everyday life, using Tesla as a hypothetical use case. “You have to charge a Tesla every day,” he said. “Imagine a world in the near future where your Tesla is parking at a shopping center, and it automatically connects to a charging plate. You could pay for this through a transaction on the blockchain using a smart contract.”

A smart contract is a computer protocol containing instructions for when and how you’ve pre-determined a transaction can occur. In fact, according to Lambert, “Smart contracts are the most important innovation to come out of crypto.” In the Tesla example, he said, “Since you can program the money, the transaction will automatically happen. The funds will be deducted from your wallet and credited to the shopping center that owns the charging station.”

Worried about an agent making a purchase you didn’t ask for? With a smart contract, the transaction cannot occur until the pre-determined criteria are met. In this scenario, the Tesla isn’t making rogue purchases; it’s following the precise terms of the smart contract, the pre-programmed rules saying that under X circumstances, the Tesla can do Y.

“Smart contracts are why stablecoin is going to start being powerful,” said Lambert, adding that he thinks this will be especially true in the world of finance, be it between banks and customers or inter-bank. “Imagine millions of transactions a minute,” he said.

Agentic AI fits in well with this technology, explained Lambert. “Blockchain and stablecoins provide a digitally aligned financial backbone,” he said. “These AI agents won’t just record and verify transactions; they’ll be able to autonomously make decisions, negotiate terms and optimize processes in real time.”

According to Lambert, agentic stablecoin use creates a far more efficient and cost-effective way to operate at scale. Lambert points out that major financial players are already moving in this direction—JP Morgan, for example, has launched its own stablecoin. Bank of America intends to do the same, CEO Brian Moynihan said in a July post-earnings call. As is Citi, as Biswarup Chatterjee, Global Head of Partnerships and Innovation, confirmed to CNBC in October.

“The main challenges will revolve around regulatory compliance and integrating these capabilities within existing legal frameworks,” Lambert said.