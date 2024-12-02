Will arresting the National Public Data threat actor make a difference?

USDoD, also known as EquationCorp, was apprehended in Brazil following years of high-profile hacks, including the FBI’s InfraGard portal. But his arrest isn’t an isolated case. In recent years, international task forces have relentlessly pursued major cyber crime rings with mixed results.

Consider the 2021 takedown of the Clop ransomware group, whose members were arrested in Ukraine after causing an estimated USD 500 million in damages. Despite the high-profile arrests, the Clop gang returned with renewed vigor, exploiting new vulnerabilities like the GoAnywhere zero-day​.

This pattern of cyber crime’s persistence, regardless of major arrests, was also seen with Emotet, the infamous malware network. After law enforcement agencies across multiple countries dismantled Emotet’s infrastructure in 2021, it seemed like a triumph. Yet, despite the immediate disruption, Emotet has since evolved, and cyber criminals have found new ways to exploit the same techniques​.