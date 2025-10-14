Can humans and bots share the Internet? Wikipedia thinks so.

Content scraping, or automated data extraction for AI, has become one of the most discussed topics this year, with many content creators and businesses questioning the impact of AI search on their own traffic. But few organizations have felt the impact of rising non-human traffic as acutely as Wikipedia.

Earlier this year, the online encyclopedia revealed that more than 65% of its most expensive traffic comes from bots, nearly double the proportion of bot traffic on its pages. In short, bots are overloading its servers while contributing little to actual page views.

For Wikipedia, which relies on over 260,000 human editors and places human knowledge at the core of its mission, this is more than a technical issue; it’s an existential challenge, as Wikipedia relies on humans to create and edit its content, but also to fund it, via donations.

“The AI companies are here, and they are particularly voracious,” said Lane Becker, the President of Wikimedia LLC, a commercial subsidiary of the Wikimedia Foundation, in an interview with IBM Think. “We’re a general store of knowledge with extremely timely information, and a lot of these organizations are slamming our servers.”