Why the next AI revolution may be inside the mainframe

The air inside IBM’s Poughkeepsie facility smells faintly of ozone and cold metal. Rows of matte-black server racks hum behind glass doors, lights blinking in a steady, algorithmic rhythm. Somewhere among them stands a machine that looks unassuming but represents a leap forward in the practical deployment of artificial intelligence: the new IBM z17 mainframe.

Artificial intelligence has come to dominate the conversation in tech, but the discourse is often abstract. The hard part isn’t training models. It’s putting them to work—securely, consistently and at scale. That’s what the z17 is built to do.

“You don’t always have to bring your data to AI,” says Ross Mauri, General Manager of IBM Z and LinuxONE, in an interview with IBM Think. “With z17, you can bring AI to your data, where it lives, with the high availability, performance and security you expect from IBM Z.”

The z17 is the product of five years of development, hundreds of client interviews and more than 300 patent filings. It is a machine designed not for flash but for function. According to IBM, it can perform up to 450 billion inference operations per day and do so inside the world’s most sensitive and demanding computing environments.