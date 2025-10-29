Investing in AI ethics makes good business sense, but why?

Goehring cautions against viewing AI ethics spending as a magic formula. “What we’re not saying is that if you have a terrible strategy, you don’t know AI, and you just sprinkle a little bit of investment on AI ethics, then Bob’s your uncle and you’re going to have a great financial return—that’s obviously not the case,” he said. “But continued investment is a reflection of broader AI capability maturity.”

Still, only one-third of executives said their organizations actually use core AI ethics tools, even though 56% cited trust, bias or explainability as barriers to AI adoption and 62% reported tension between business goals and ethical values.

As AI evolves, organizations recognize their current frameworks won’t suffice. 65% of executives said agentic AI will require stricter ethical oversight than current systems, and 64% said they’ll need to significantly rethink their approaches.

Looking ahead, “I’m a lot more interested in where AI ethics can go as a field—less as it relates to AI per se, and more about the consequences of AI as it relates to society,” Goehring said, pointing to how AI transforms the job skills workers need. The biggest question? How it reshapes the social contract itself.