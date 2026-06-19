Does the name “Elias Thorne” feel vaguely familiar? Like he might be a character in a work of fiction you can’t quite place? A literary itch you can’t scratch? Maybe you even Googled him?

If you did, you weren’t alone: Google Trends shows the name was flat through late 2025—and then suddenly it wasn’t, spiking to an all-time peak in early 2026.

So why is everyone trying to figure out who Elias Thorne is?

According to a preprint published in late May, researchers at Cornell University think they might have an answer: when you ask a frontier AI model to “write a story” with no further instruction, the same 11 words appear 88.3% of the time. One of them is a name: Elias—Elias Thorne, specifically, in most tellings.

The Cornell paper builds on a hunch from software engineer Daniel May, who first noticed Elias Thorne’s popularity and decided to test a range of chatbots with the same bare prompt: “Write a story in 10 sentences.” Across eight models, four produced a lighthouse keeper, and two named him Elias.

The Cornell study quantified May’s discovery. Researchers sampled 20,000 stories from four current models and found that “Elias” appeared in 26.5%, “Mara” in 16.7% and “Elara”—a name that barely registers in contemporary published fiction—in 13.1%. Fifty-six percent of Claude’s stories were titled “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Secret.” The profession list read like a guild registry: clockmaker, baker, fisherman, librarian, conductor, cartographer, apothecary, stationmaster—basically a fully-staffed Renaissance faire.

The Cornell paper hypothesizes that Elias himself traces back to WildChat, a dataset of 1 million real GPT-3.5 conversations that has been recycled into AI training sets across the industry. WildChat contained 166 conversations featuring Elias, written in the lighthouse style. Models that trained on it copied the pattern, and developers building newer datasets used those models. “It’s like a virus,” Cornell researcher Sil Hamilton told 404 Media.

Alignment training compounded the problem: by steering models away from copyrighted characters and adult content, developers inadvertently pushed them toward Elias, a placeholder character so inoffensive he barely existed in fiction before AI made him famous. He appears 900 times more frequently in AI-generated stories than in a corpus of 2,700 contemporary novels.

Meanwhile, at least two authors named Elias Thorne have escaped LLM containment and are now authoring dozens of AI slop books on the Kindle store: one has cornered the market on AI side hustles and the occult, while the other is writing about sketchy cancer protocols. Great. (Side note: if you’re an expecting parent, maybe don’t name your future daughter “Elara”—it’ll probably age about as well as Khaleesi did.)