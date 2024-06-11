Christie’s, one of the world’s leading auction houses, was hacked in May, and the cyber group RansomHub has claimed responsibility. On May 12, Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti announced on LinkedIn that the company had “experienced a technology security incident.”

RansomHub threatened to leak “sensitive personal information” from exfiltrated ID document data, including names, dates of birth and nationalities. On the group’s dark website, RansomHub claims to possess 2GB of data on “at least 500,000” Christie’s clients from around the world.

RansomHub then set a deadline for Christie’s to pay an unspecified ransom amount. But the cyber group said that the auction house “ceased communication midway through” negotiations. So RansomHub held its own auction and sold the stolen data to an anonymous third party for an undisclosed sum.

Cyberattacks involving stolen personal data are by no means new, but Christie’s high-level clientele makes this incident stand out among others.