Why AI may need to think more like the brain’s other half

There was also a computational angle. The team had been working with Dense Associative Memory, an advanced type of network that builds on and extends the original Hopfield model. These systems are renowned for their robust memory capacity and exceptional pattern retrieval capabilities.

“Unfortunately, what these Dense Associative Memory networks gain in memory capacity, they lose in biological plausibility,” Kozachkov said. “So, we naturally wondered whether these networks could be implemented on biological hardware.”

Once the team began thinking about biological implementation, astrocytes quickly emerged as the most likely candidate. Their anatomical structure, their spatial organization and their biochemical dynamics all pointed to a potential role in memory.

Depending on how the system is tuned, the model can behave like a Dense Associative Memory or adopt the characteristics of a Transformer. This flexibility makes it more than a loose comparison to AI. It offers a practical approach to considering how the brain and modern machine learning systems might solve similar problems.

“If our theory is correct, even in concept, if not in specific detail, it has far-reaching implications for how we think about memory in the brain,” Kozachkov said. “Our theory suggests that memories can be encoded within the intracellular signaling pathways of a single astrocyte. Synaptic weights emerge from interactions within these pathways, as well as from interactions between astrocytes and synapses.”

The theory’s implications for AI are equally provocative. Current machine learning systems struggle with memory. Neural networks have limited capacity to retain long-term information, and architectures like attention layers or external memory units are typically used to overcome this. These components increase computational cost and complexity.

Among the predictions the model makes are that disrupting intracellular signaling in astrocytes should affect memory recall, and that selective interference with astrocytic networks could impair certain kinds of learning. These ideas are testable, although technically challenging, and could guide future work in both basic neuroscience and brain-inspired computing.

Of course, the model remains theoretical. The researchers are clear that their proposal is a framework, not a conclusion.

“First and foremost, it would be great if experimentalists made a serious effort to disconfirm our model,” Kozachkov said. “That is, to try to prove it wrong. I would be very happy to collaborate in that effort.”

For now, the theory invites a broader reconsideration of how intelligence is structured.

“We’re at the beginning of a Cambrian explosion of intelligence,” Kozachkov said. “For the first time, we know how to build non-animal entities that are intelligent. This has tremendous implications for neuroscience, which are hard to overstate.”

He added that he believes neuroscience still has much more to offer machine learning. “I don’t think we’ve even come close to exhausting the ideas we can take from the brain to build more intelligent systems. Not by a long shot.”