Why 2025 is a pivotal year for robotics

Anto Patrex left his job at a major AI company this year to launch CosmicBrain, a startup tackling one of robotics’ biggest challenges: data.

“A lot of people started building and using AI to enhance robotics,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “So that’s one of the reasons why I quit my job. I felt if I’m not in the space as of today, I’ll be missing out on a lot.”

CosmicBrain builds simulation models to train robots using human task data, collected via any wearable smart glasses. “If you look into robots from physical intelligence companies, they are getting trained using teleoperation,” Patrex explained. “This is not a scalable method, so when they are deployed into an actual warehouse or agriculture field, it doesn’t have a diverse dataset.”

The idea? A plug-and-play app store for robots, for everyone: developers, students or companies willing to train their robots. “We are creating a Google Play Store or an App Store for robots,” he said. “It’s like the modern-day Matrix. We’ll have hundreds of thousands of skillsets you can just plug in, and the robot will know what to do.”

Patrex said the plan is to collect over 50 million hours of video in the next two years. The next step will be to use this data to generate synthetic data.

“There’s a lot of stuff that we can’t actually do in the real world,” he said. “What happens if the robot lets a package slip down? How does he pick it up? We can teach these robots to do this, or to recognize 100 varieties of different fruits, like picking up cherries versus tomatoes, apples and oranges.”

CosmicBrain sees its potential impact on the robotics ecosystem similar to the one Scale AI had, which specialized in data annotation, and Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI or Anthropic had on the generative AI boom. “Except Scale AI sold their data,” he said. “We will not be selling our data. Rather, we'll be selling skill sets as APIs, so the data will stick with the company.”

A few days ago, Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, predicted that Tesla’s Optimus robots could bring in USD 30 trillion in revenue, and Patrex buys into it. “Soon, you will see [everyone] … building robots, repairing robots, painting robots, training robots,” Patrex said. “There’s going to be a huge economy.”