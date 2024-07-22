White House mandates stricter cybersecurity for R&D institutions

Federal cyber regulation is edging further into research and development (R&D) and higher education. A recent memo from the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) states that certain covered institutions will be required to implement cybersecurity programs for R&D security. These mandates will also apply to institutions of higher education that support R&D.

Beyond strengthening the overall U.S. security posture, this move is also in direct response to growing threats posed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), as per Arati Prabhakar, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and author of the memo.