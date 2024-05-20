In the original Obama-era document, sixteen industries are labeled as critical infrastructure, which work directly with different agencies and Cabinet-level departments labeled as Sector Risk Management Agencies (SRMA). These industries and SRMAs include Chemical, Critical Manufacturing and Emergency Services under the Department of Homeland Security, Food and Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture and Financial Services under the Department of Treasury.

In the Biden NSM, those sixteen industries remain intact, with nothing more added. That the NSM doesn’t include space or bioeconomy — two critical infrastructure industries recommended for inclusion by CISA — surprised many in the security sector.

Despite the role that space plays in telecommunication, internet services, satellites and GPS, government officials said it was left off the list because the space infrastructure is widely segmented and part of other sector agencies.

“There is no single agency in charge,” Sam Visner, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center and a fellow at the nonprofit Aerospace Corporation, was quoted as saying in CyberScoop.

While not included in the critical infrastructure security directive, the bioeconomy industry is the focus of a 2022 Executive Order and building a deeper understanding of the new technologies that form the industry.