What will a TikTok ban mean for U.S. cybersecurity?

The bill faces significant challenges, including legal challenges, anti-trust hurdles and public backlash. According to experts, the ban could take years to go into effect if it does. Additionally, questions remain about the FTC’s ability to be involved in the approval of a sale of the company.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s CEO, stated that the company would begin legal challenges to the bill. In a TikTok post, Chew said, “Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice… We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side, and we expect to prevail.” He went on to tell users to share stories about how TikTok impacts their lives to showcase exactly what they are fighting for.

As the bill is written, it will not be illegal for U.S. citizens to have the TikTok app on their phones or to use the social media platform in the country. However, people will no longer be able to download the app from the United States. According to Time, users will still be able to use the app but will not be able to update the app with new versions, security patches and bug fixes, which means that the app will eventually not be usable or secure. While it may be possible to perform these functions over a Virtual Private Network, there are questions about this workaround.

Although a bill has been signed, it will not take effect for at least nine months from now. United States users can still download the app in the country without issue. However, TikTok users should continue to monitor the progress and news regarding the bill.