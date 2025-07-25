What B2C marketers can learn from Anthropologie’s CMO

In the C-suite, CMOs are on the frontlines of both external and internal transformation—especially at B2C companies, where the feedback loop between customer desires, behavior and internal data is getting shorter by the day.
On the latest episode of Transformers, Barbra Sainsurin, Global Chief Marketing Officer at popular clothing brand and retailer Anthropologie, joined host Ann Funai, IBM’s CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation, to discuss some of the biggest challenges marketing leaders face today—and how Anthropologie is working to overcome these challenges with its data-driven marketing transformation.
“The time between launching a campaign and getting signals back from our customers is really short,” Sainsurin said on the podcast. “That means the speed at which we learn also has to be fast. At Anthropologie, we’ve had to figure out what that feedback loop looks like—and build the processes and systems that allow our teams to collect data, translate it into insights and, most importantly, act on it in real time.”
As a global retail brand with over 200 stores and strong growth in early 2025, Anthropologie is deeply plugged into the cultural conversation. But the scope of that conversation is wide and constantly evolving.
“Anthropologie is trying to stay connected with our current customer, but then also attracting this new, younger demographic of consumers,” Sainsurin said. “We’ve had to do a little bit of understanding or digging into … all of the conversations that our customers are engaging in across fashion, music, sports, travel, the arts.”
Sainsurin said that choosing where and when to weigh in is key.
“Which conversations do we feel are authentic to who we are as a brand? And then, at what times of the year do we want to inject ourselves into those conversations?” Sainsurin asked. “One, because we want to come across as relevant, but two, we also want to come across as authentic.”
For B2C brands, authenticity is everything. At Anthropologie, that means engaging intentionally in conversations and adding value to them. “It’s really important that we’re not just doing it for the sake of jumping on the bandwagon, but intentionally engaging in conversations that one, our customers feel we should be engaged in, and two, that we feel we can actually add value and dimensionality to.”
At companies, consumer and enterprise alike, adapting to change also means deeper collaboration between teams. “Transformation can’t be done in isolation,” she said. “And it really requires alignment cross-functionally in order to be effective.”
That alignment, Sainsurin said, needs to span the entire org chart. Getting teams on board is essential to ensuring that everyone moves in sync.
“Marketing transformation has only been successful because I’ve made it a priority to make sure that I’m bringing my partners along—across finance, across buying and merchandising, across creative, across product and operations,” she said. “Because marketing is the first place where you capture changes in consumer behavior.”
Sainsurin stressed that clear communication between teams has been essential in building broader alignment around where to invest, what to prioritize, and who to target and engage.
“From a product perspective, we also needed to make sure that we’re showing up with the right product that would best attract, engage and ultimately convert the [customers] when we see them both online and in store,” she explained.
The process, she admitted, was long and difficult. “As you execute, iterate, evolve, capture, read, react, you’re constantly finding new canaries in the coal mine that become future indicators of where you need to set that next target.”
Now that the first phase of their marketing transformation is nearly complete, the focus is already shifting to what comes next. And with marketing best practices being challenged daily by shifting customer behaviors and the rise of AI, the path forward can feel overwhelming.
“Between AI, AEO and GEO, there’s just new terminology coming up every day,” she said. “And it’s enough to make my head spin.”
At the center of everything, Sainsurin said, is the customer. For Sainsurin, that means engaging with consumers meaningfully and using data to serve them better. “When I’m translating or having a conversation with my CFO and I’m using marketing metrics, I’m talking about those marketing metrics from the lens of the customer,” she said.
For example, she might see strong engagement metrics on social but then notice that when a customer lands on the site, she isn’t converting on the promoted items, but something else entirely. That signals that while marketing is doing its job in driving traffic, the site experience or product mix might need adjustment.
“We probably need to come up with other ways to make sure that when she lands on our site, she’s buying the products that are most impactful to our growth goals.”
Trying to see the entire journey through the eyes of a customer has also helped Sainsurin avoid falling into marketing jargon. Staying curious, she said, is essential to challenging one’s assumptions.
“Marketing metrics only give you one part of that journey,” she said. “And it’s been really important for me to educate myself and [for others] to educate themselves as we’re pushing and pulling certain marketing metrics [and] understanding the impact those decisions have on down-funnel metrics.”
Her definition of success has now evolved: “It goes beyond just media effectiveness,” she said. “It’s like, did our marketing strategies deliver on our business goals of acquiring new customers, retaining our existing customers at a greater rate or helping to positively impact our brand health? And with those systems in place, we can have those more robust conversations and more easily draw those connections.”
