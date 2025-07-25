What B2C marketers can learn from Anthropologie’s CMO

As a global retail brand with over 200 stores and strong growth in early 2025, Anthropologie is deeply plugged into the cultural conversation. But the scope of that conversation is wide and constantly evolving.

“Anthropologie is trying to stay connected with our current customer, but then also attracting this new, younger demographic of consumers,” Sainsurin said. “We’ve had to do a little bit of understanding or digging into … all of the conversations that our customers are engaging in across fashion, music, sports, travel, the arts.”

Sainsurin said that choosing where and when to weigh in is key.

“Which conversations do we feel are authentic to who we are as a brand? And then, at what times of the year do we want to inject ourselves into those conversations?” Sainsurin asked. “One, because we want to come across as relevant, but two, we also want to come across as authentic.”

For B2C brands, authenticity is everything. At Anthropologie, that means engaging intentionally in conversations and adding value to them. “It’s really important that we’re not just doing it for the sake of jumping on the bandwagon, but intentionally engaging in conversations that one, our customers feel we should be engaged in, and two, that we feel we can actually add value and dimensionality to.”