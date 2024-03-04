Will watermarking save the 2024 election from a deepfake debacle?

It seems like only months ago deepfakes were still just a curiosity. Now, deepfakes are a real and present danger. And in an election year, the influence of AI-manipulated content could be disastrous.

During a recent Washington Post Live event, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies at the White House, commented on the rising risk of deepfakes. Incidents have already occurred, such as the recent fake-Biden robocall meant to discourage voters ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

What are the potential consequences of deepfake attacks in an election year? And could watermarking make a difference in mitigating deepfake attacks?