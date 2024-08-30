Warren Buffett’s warning highlights growing risk of cyber insurance losses

The United States cyber insurance industry continues to see strong profits, according to Fitch Ratings. Average premium increases, meanwhile, have moderated over the last three years: While 2021 saw a 34% jump in premium pricing and costs rose 15% in 2022, increases were under 1% in 2023.

As noted by the Fitch Ratings report, “segment underwriting profitability at current levels is unsustainable as cyber insurance pricing is likely to remain flat or down going forward.” While this is good news for enterprises looking to limit the impact of cybersecurity incidents, cyber insurance providers are concerned about the uncertain costs that come with fully covering companies if networks are breached or data is compromised.

The result? Words of warning from Warren Buffett: “You may get an aggregation of risks that you never dreamt of, and maybe worse than some earthquake happening someplace.”