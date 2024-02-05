The Merck insurance case was closely watched and ended through settlement. That means some future uncertainty on legal precedent still exists, though the appellate court ruled the carrier, in this case, would not be able to deny coverage based on the “war exclusions” in the policy.

So, what does the future likely hold? Carriers will likely tighten their language. The first signs of language tightening, specifically for war exclusions, began in 2022. Adjusting claims for business impact, along with recovery and restoration efforts, is hard enough as it is — meaning that if carriers can reduce their own risk and liability caused by the uncertainties of war, and more specifically, cyber-related war acts, they will. Even other cases have caused confusion about war exclusion clauses.

For insurance purchasers, having a good understanding of their cyber risk profile is paramount. Evaluating purchase options, response services, financial limits, waiting periods and aligning with industry requirements are all great things, but if the organization is a likely target of some larger geopolitical event, there is also a good possibility of being caught up in some exclusion clause.

An organization should consider how a war exclusion scenario could impact them, specifically in the context of evaluating the costs of a data breach. If they do not, they may be out of luck when they seek assistance.