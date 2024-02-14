Feds release urgent guidance for U.S. water sector

The U.S. water sector has been described as “target-rich, resource-poor” due to the limited financial and technical resources available. And systems in small and rural communities are especially vulnerable.

At a recent hearing by the Committee on Energy and Commerce, Rick Jeffares, President of the Georgia Rural Water Association, said that over 91% of the community water systems in this country serve less than 10,000 people. As per Jeffares, small and rural communities often have “difficulty complying with complicated federal mandates and providing safe affordable drinking water and sanitation due to limited economies of scale and lack of technical expertise.”

Jeffares also said that vendors that receive federal dollars and sell or install automated equipment should be “required by standard protocols established by the EPA and other agencies to better protect water utilities from cyberattacks.”

At the hearing, the need to get the young people involved was also emphasized. “Rural Water has been doing this through a registered apprenticeship program, and it’s working, so we would like to expand. We anticipate the next generation of water operators will have a higher level of computer and cyber sophistication,” said Jeffares.