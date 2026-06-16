UnregStealer: Human-operated browser credential theft targeting Brazilian banking

IBM Trusteer will continue monitoring this campaign and tracking any infrastructure changes, payload updates or shifts in targeting. The evidence collected throughout this investigation points to an operator who is technically capable, operationally aware and actively iterating not a threat actor who deploys a tool and walks away, but one who watches, adapts and improves.

On prevention, for organizations, the single most important control is locking down browser extension installation. Use Chrome’s extension allowlist policy so that a forced install through a rogue enterprise policy isn’t even possible. That one control breaks the most important link in the whole chain. Pair it with PowerShell hardening: constrained language mode, script-block and module logging, and ideally application control, so that batch-spawned, encoded PowerShell running out of a user-writable folder simply doesn’t execute. And then there’s the human layer. The entire chain depends on someone running a fake certificate or security tool in the first place, so awareness of that specific lure pattern matters.

For individual users, the rule is simple: don’t run “certificate fix” or “banking security” executables that arrive by email, message, or a download prompt. A legitimate bank will never ask you to run a standalone .exe to fix your connection or your certificate. And every so often, open your browser’s extensions page and check for anything you don’t recognize.

On the remediation side, if you suspect an active infection, the order matters. First, treat the credentials and the session as already compromised. Because this rides an authenticated session rather than just collecting passwords, removing the malware is not enough. You have to invalidate the active sessions and rotate credentials. So force a session logout or token cancellation on the banking side, then change passwords from a different, clean device. Second, remove the malicious extension and, just as importantly, remove the enterprise policy that is reinstalling it. If you only delete the extension, the policy can silently put it right back. Third, hunt for the PowerShell persistence and the original dropper on the host, and pull that machine off the network while you do it.