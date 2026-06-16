UnregStealer: Human-operated browser credential theft targeting Brazilian banking

Imagine opening your bank’s login page and typing in your password. Nothing looks different, there are no popups or warning signs that something is wrong. But inside your browser, a silent, malicious Chrome extension has already sent your session cookies to a remote server and a cyber threat actor on the other end has just decided you are their next target.
This isn’t how most browser extensions work. The Chrome Web Store hosts over 125,000 extensions used by more than 1.6 billion people worldwide, the vast majority of which are legitimate productivity tools, ad blockers and utilities that cause no harm. But a small, well-camouflaged subset is purpose-built to steal and when one lands in your browser undetected, the consequences can be severe. This is the story of one of them.
This is UnregStealer, a purpose-built trojan, human-operated credential theft campaign targeting Latin America (LATAM) financial institutions, uncovered by IBM Trusteer in May 2026. Most LATAM banking trojans rely on automated infection chains and compiled malware, UnregStealer is different. This trojan involves a real operator, who watches each victim session live and pulls the trigger manually. This variation makes the campaign nearly invisible to sandboxes and behavioral detection systems that never see the payload activate.
1. First, a fake SSL certificate lure that silently installs a malicious Chrome extension.
2. Next, a real-time beacon that reports victim sessions to the operator.
3. After that, a full form-grabbing stealer kit that exfiltrates passwords, OTPs, PIX keys and session cookies.
4. Lastly, a password field revealer that strips masking from all input fields and prevents re-masking via a MutationObserver lock.
The infection chain begins with a social engineering lure such as a malicious email, a deceptive link, or a seemingly legitimate file download targeting Brazilian Portuguese-speaking users. Based on the executable naming convention and delivery pattern, victims are most likely presented with what appears to be a security warning informing them that their browser requires a mandatory SSL certificate update. This pretext is consistent with well-documented LATAM banking malware delivery campaigns. The “certificate” is entirely fabricated, and no such browser requirement exists. It is simply a convincing cover story to get the victim to run an executable.
The initial payload is a Windows executable distributed with names such as certificado.exe, cert.exe or crtf.exe, “certificado” meaning “certificate” in Portuguese. The filename is chosen deliberately to mimic a legitimate-sounding system file that a non-technical user might expect when being told their browser needs a security update. It is not a certificate, nor does it install a certificate, and it has nothing to do with SSL. When executed, it silently drops and runs vvvv.cmd. the actual dropper that begins the infection chain.
The batch dropper performs several key operations:
1. First, it checks for %PUBLIC%\Documents\u.dat as a re-infection guard, if present, exits immediately
2. Second, it requests admin via Start-Process -Verb RunAs
3. Next, it uses curl to fetch data.json from kak.is/get_it.php or goingg.is/get_it.php
4. Then, powerShell decodes the base64 encoded_data field → writes out.7z
5. After that, it downloads 7za.exe from the legitimate 7-zip.org to extract the archive
6. Finally, it executes the extracted .exe silently, then cleans up all artifacts
The extracted payload includes a PowerShell stager that uses string substitution obfuscation to evade static AV detection on Invoke-Expression:
The PowerShell stager attempts to fetch xx.kak.is/_clkfx/lnk1.txt via Invoke-Expression. This is the kill switch in action. lnk1.txt contains the extension installer, but it is only served to live victim sessions that the operator has approved. The most probable installation mechanism, consistent with other banking extension campaigns, is Chrome’s Enterprise ExtensionInstallForcelist registry policy. This mechanism silently installs extensions without user interaction or Chrome Web Store involvement. The end result is confirmed by our telemetry: “Certificado SSL Chorme” appears installed and active in victim browsers.
The payload installs a malicious Chrome extension named “Certificado SSL Chorme”. The attacker intentionally misnames the extension to deceive users and circumvent established ecosystem protocols designed to prevent naming conflicts with the description in Portuguese: “Certificado oficial para seu navegador Não é possível excluir essa extensão” (“Official certificate for your browser. It is not possible to delete this extension”). This psychological persistence messaging is baked into the extension UI itself.
The manifest requests the most powerful permission combination available but notably contains no content_scripts entries. Due to this is deliberate evasion, static extension scanners looking for injected content scripts find nothing suspicious.
All injection is done dynamically via chrome.scripting.executeScript() triggered by webNavigation.onCompleted, meaning no static content scripts exist in the extension that security scanners could flag. On startup, the extension fetches both a target whitelist from kak.is/whitelist.extension.txt and the stealer payload from kak.is/pipiteimosa.extension.js. Then both of these are cached for five minutes, to reduce C2 network noise.
On every page navigation, background.js checks the victim’s current URL against the whitelist. If it matches a targeted banking domain, it executes a precise three-step injection sequence:
Step 1: Cookie theft (ISOLATED world)
The extension calls chrome.cookies.getAll() a privileged API accessible only to extensions, not to page-level JavaScript. This retrieves the victim’s full session cookies for the current tab.
Step 2: Cookie bridge (MAIN world)
The stolen cookies are injected into window.unnregSession.cookies inside the page’s MAIN world. This is the critical bridge: Chrome’s security model normally prevents extensions from directly exposing privileged data to page JavaScript; this two-step ISOLATED → MAIN handoff bypasses that boundary entirely.
Step 3: Payload injection (MAIN world)
pipiteimosa.extension.js is injected as a dynamically created <script> tag and immediately removed from the DOM after execution a common technique to avoid leaving traces in the page source. The script executes against the now-enriched window.unnregSession object, giving it immediate access to the victim’s session cookies without needing to request them again.
With window.unnregSession.cookies already populated by the extension’s cookie bridge, pipiteimosa.extension.js executes immediately against a fully prepared victim session. The script operates in two phases: an immediate cookie exfiltration on load, followed by a persistent form grabber. This grabber captures every field interaction for the remainder of the session.
The moment the script executes, it POSTs the victim’s session cookies, already waiting in window.unnregSession.cookies along with the current URL to the C2:
After the immediate cookie theft, the script attaches blur event listeners to every input, select, text area and content editable element on the page. Each time the victim clicks out of a field, the following data is exfiltrated:
The final component is loaded via fetch(te_3_la.js).then(eval), using eval(), to bypass any static CSP restrictions on script tags. This script converts all password fields to plaintext and actively prevents re-masking:
The script also recursively traverses Shadow DOM boundaries, a deliberate design choice to defeat web components that encapsulate login forms for security purposes. The MutationObserver watches for the type attribute being reset to password and immediately re-strips it, making site-side remediation ineffective.
UnregStealer did not announce itself to the world. There were no public reports, threat actor chatter or prior documentation anywhere in the security community. It was operating quietly and effectively against LATAM financial customers without prior public documentation anywhere in the security sector. The infrastructure patterns observed suggest an operator with the capability and motivation to expand targeting beyond what this investigation has confirmed.
The technical components of UnregStealer are sophisticated, but they are not what sets this campaign apart. The key differentiator with UnregStealer is patience. Every 30 seconds, a victim’s browser reports its location to a remote server and most of the time nothing happens. The extension stays silent, leaves no trace and triggers no alert. Then, when the operator sees a session worth targeting, maybe a login page, payment confirmation or PIX transfer in progress, the attacker flips a switch. The victim has no warning or indication that anything is wrong. They have no way of knowing that their password, OTP and their session cookies are already on their way to an attacker’s server.
It is also worth stepping back and considering what UnregStealer represents beyond the individual campaign. A fake certificate page, batch script, Chrome extension and a few hundred lines of JavaScript, that is the entire attack surface. There is no compiled malware, rootkit or exploit. The attacker even used an AI coding assistant to write parts of the extension. The message is uncomfortable but clear: purpose-built, targeted credential theft against major financial institutions no longer requires significant resources or expertise. It requires knowledge of the target, access to basic web development tools and the willingness to sit at a screen and watch.
IBM Trusteer will continue monitoring this campaign and tracking any infrastructure changes, payload updates or shifts in targeting. The evidence collected throughout this investigation points to an operator who is technically capable, operationally aware and actively iterating not a threat actor who deploys a tool and walks away, but one who watches, adapts and improves.
On prevention, for organizations, the single most important control is locking down browser extension installation. Use Chrome’s extension allowlist policy so that a forced install through a rogue enterprise policy isn’t even possible. That one control breaks the most important link in the whole chain. Pair it with PowerShell hardening: constrained language mode, script-block and module logging, and ideally application control, so that batch-spawned, encoded PowerShell running out of a user-writable folder simply doesn’t execute. And then there’s the human layer. The entire chain depends on someone running a fake certificate or security tool in the first place, so awareness of that specific lure pattern matters.
For individual users, the rule is simple: don’t run “certificate fix” or “banking security” executables that arrive by email, message, or a download prompt. A legitimate bank will never ask you to run a standalone .exe to fix your connection or your certificate. And every so often, open your browser’s extensions page and check for anything you don’t recognize.
On the remediation side, if you suspect an active infection, the order matters. First, treat the credentials and the session as already compromised. Because this rides an authenticated session rather than just collecting passwords, removing the malware is not enough. You have to invalidate the active sessions and rotate credentials. So force a session logout or token cancellation on the banking side, then change passwords from a different, clean device. Second, remove the malicious extension and, just as importantly, remove the enterprise policy that is reinstalling it. If you only delete the extension, the policy can silently put it right back. Third, hunt for the PowerShell persistence and the original dropper on the host, and pull that machine off the network while you do it.
hxxp://goingg[.]is
hxxp://kak[.]is
hxxp://goingg[.]is/urlzzz[.]php
hxxp://kak[.]is/urlzzz[.]php
hxxp://goingg[.]is/t[.]php
hxxp://goingg[.]is/te_3_la[.]js
hxxp://kak[.]is/pipiteimosa.extension[.]js
hxxp://kak[.]is/get_it[.]php
hxxp://xx[.]kak[.]is/_clkfx/lnk1[.]txt
265bf18a532d4751918ca0564a3006dd3ad3ff9aa88fa588a41fb8013c6ad609
27a72e1f876fdbf9b15a568268bf6f7ba0e2900f1b70ca07df21c6de4137196b
371a173cb03d21d4f810eae883f8aca212eac30f92c66e4d37281fac06c92595
186ec4f73321629298f0b0ef14f306380d09f50e9abedd86bfe1fcbf4ca81afe
79bc49caeafa2d24617a7f82ca579d0a6c5fac230f42c3f39f9655f0fbda131a
15562fcafef15f60ec7d8565c1fc38e59c913895b1d9072100da8c5c6d6e0774
14c92156444da27d28035f1612a6d4bc01d08c16bba1603d5aac398a6a987f8d
certificado.exe / crtf.exe / cert.exe
vvvv.cmd / help.bat
pipiteimosa.extension.js
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