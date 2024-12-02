Unlocking Digital Transformation in Government

As the UK government embarks on its digital transformation journey, the challenges of adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions are becoming more evident. From managing public trust to overcoming fragmented systems, the path is complex.
Blake Bower and Giles Hartwright review the unique obstacles that the government faces and look at how challenges can become opportunities.
The UK government delivers services, from healthcare to law enforcement. However, the road to modernising these services is fraught with challenges, starting with the difficulties caused by operating multiple, independent systems across government organisations, each with its systems and processes.
For example, the Department for Work and Pensions wants to make sure it pays the correct benefits to claimants, which means knowing the claimants’ tax status (HMRC), and residence status (Home Office). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government wants to know which regions qualify for investment projects and requests the same data plus business income information from HMRC and the Department for Business and Trade.
Financial constraints further complicate the challenge. Traditionally, administration and programme budgets that cover operational expenditure have been under the most pressure. Many modern digital solutions depend on using subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which falls into the operational expenses category, meaning that digital and data teams now compete with policy and other functions for increasingly scarce resources, further complicating departmental budget discussions.
Furthermore, modern digital transformation is less of a project and more of a process, thriving on iterative approaches with constant adaptation. The tension between traditional project-based planning and the desire for agility has yet to be resolved.
Finally, when it comes to the introduction of AI, the public is concerned about how personal data is handled, particularly in sensitive areas such as healthcare, so ensuring data privacy and transparency is crucial for maintaining trust. Without the public’s confidence that data will be secure and used responsibly, governments face resistance to adopting the very technologies that could improve service delivery.
Commercial and industrial experience shows that these challenges are not insurmountable. IBM brings deep expertise in working with large, complex organisations, including other governments around the world, helping navigate the complexities of digital transformation.
IBM’s solutions are designed to tackle fragmentation by delivering scalable technologies that work both within and across departments. For example, by curating deployment of AI, we have helped the NHS avoid appointment no-shows, allowing the system to optimise scheduling and see hundreds of additional patients every week without additional resources.
IBM also prioritises building trust by enabling transparent, secure AI solutions. By providing a suite of tools, IBM helps businesses and governments accelerate responsible, transparent, and explainable AI. In this category, the IBM watsonx platform monitors models for bias and drift, captures model metadata, and facilitates collaborative, organisation-wide compliance. Combined with robust AI and data governance, these solutions help IBM and the government maintain public confidence in digital services.
Using established, agile methodologies, IBM can assist government departments through every phase of digital transformation, with a flexible, iterative approach that helps digital and data teams adapt quickly and deliver continuous progress.
IBM understands that digital transformation in government presents unique challenges—from managing public trust to overcoming procurement fragmentation. IBM brings the technical expertise, strategic insight and commitment necessary to help government achieve its digital transformation goals.
Together, we can unlock the full potential of AI and data-driven solutions, creating a more efficient, responsive and trusted public sector for the future.
Blake Bower is the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at IBM UK. Before joining IBM in 2024, Blake served in various senior roles within the UK Civil Service, including Director of Digital and Technology Policy at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), helping to develop the UK’s National AI Strategy. Blake’s expertise spans digital transformation, AI regulation and public-private partnerships.
Giles Hartwright is an Associate Partner at IBM, previously serving as the UK Government Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), specialising in transformation, AI and data management. At IBM, Giles leverages public-sector experience to help government clients navigate the challenges of modernising IT infrastructure and services.