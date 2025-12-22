Revolutionizing the UFC fan experience with IBM watsonx

This year, IBM and UFC are expanding the UFC Insights Engine insights experience to include in-fight insights. The first look at this new feature was at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden in round one, when Shevchenko became the first woman in UFC history to land 60 career takedowns. Viewers got to see this first-hand in a visual shown on the left of the screen with the very first in-fight insight statistic. This feature will be visible in other upcoming fight events as well.

“Until now we’ve just been doing just pre-fight insights, so live insight creation is a big switch for us,” said Jonathan Collins, IBM’s Principal Manager, Americas Build Engineering, in an interview with IBM Think.

The new insights pipeline will provide fans with interesting data points during the broadcast, such as updates to all-time records or critical stats. Imagine a fighter is on the verge of breaking an all-time record for knockouts. Using the new Insights Engine, the UFC stats production team will have already queued up relevant insights for if or when the record is broken in real-time. That insight is then provided to the UFC content and broadcasts team to share publicly on the broadcasts.

“UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx is a complex AI package that goes deep to unearth new, real-time insights for fans in seconds,” said Alon Cohen, Executive Vice President of Innovation for TKO. “Anyone who uses AI tools knows they are normally able to go deep or fast, but not both. In collaborating with IBM for these new in-fight stats though, we have optimized Insights Engine to accomplish both, a true game-changer.”

“UFC fans are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about the sport. That’s been helpful for us because many of our published insights are fan-facing, with a lot of them going to social media,” said Anand Das, AI Solutions Architect at IBM, during an interview with IBM Think. “The fans let us know what types of insights they prefer, and we iterate from there.”