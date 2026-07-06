The twist that changed physics

The work emerged from experiments intended to answer a different question. The Rutgers physicist had been studying graphene, a sheet of carbon just one atom thick, using a custom-built scanning tunneling microscope. In an account published by the Kavli Prize, she recalls receiving samples that contained twisted graphene layers rather than the monolayer material her team expected.

Those twisted layers created moiré patterns, large interference patterns formed when two atomic lattices overlap at a slight angle. Andrei wrote that scientists had observed such patterns for years, but no one had examined how they affected electronic properties.

Her team’s measurements revealed that small changes in angle could dramatically reshape graphene’s electronic structure. In her Kavli essay, Andrei writes that at a twist angle of 1.07 degrees, known as the “magic angle,” the electronic structure formed a so-called “flat band,” creating conditions for correlated electronic states.

“All of a sudden, you have one material and you have many, many different properties,” she said. “They depend on how you dial in your battery.”

Andrei said small changes in voltage could switch the material between different electronic states, including metallic, insulating and superconducting behavior.

In the final paragraph of a 2009 Nature Physics paper, Andrei and her collaborators wrote that their findings opened opportunities to explore correlated electronic phases in graphene, in which electrons work together in ways that can produce unusual properties such as superconductivity.

The road there was not always smooth.

In her Kavli essay, the physicist described years spent building instruments from scratch and pursuing ideas that many researchers initially overlooked. One early graphene paper encountered fierce resistance during peer review, before eventually appearing in Physical Review Letters. Another paper was rejected by Science without peer review, only to be recognized later on by the magazine as one of the year’s top scientific breakthroughs.